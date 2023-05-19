The bunker has long followed the fundraising and merch exploits of Pauline Hanson’s website.

Whether you’re shelling out $150 for a poster of her washing Australian flags, you want a T-shirt that tells everyone you’re proud of your Aussie heritage (made in Bangladesh), or you just want to choose how much you give her to bravely stop “definitely about to happen” things like white potatoes being renamed, the grift never rests.

So maybe we should’ve been more prepared for the latest drop from the Hanson camp. And yet, no.