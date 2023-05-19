Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is setting up “local action groups” across Queensland as the party champions a former candidate and member of a white nationalist group who led a Rockhampton vigilante mob.

Last week, One Nation national secretary Damian Huxham introduced the party’s followers to the local action groups in an email with the subject line “CRIME: What challenges are you facing in your community?”

Huxham wrote that the groups would “help us act on important actions in each community”.