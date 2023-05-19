We are devastated to report that Mary Trump, niece of former US president Donald Trump, has cancelled her speaking events scheduled for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in June owing to “circumstances beyond her control”.

Mary, you may remember, wrote the book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. It was a *profoundly* unauthorised biography of Donald, complete with an exquisitely unflattering cover photo of him as a young man, looking both faintly sinister and utterly goofy.

The book revealed, among other things, that she had been the anonymous source who provided The New York Times with the long sought-after Trump family tax returns. The documents formed part of an investigation that showed, contrary to Trump’s projected image as a self-made man, “he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s”. The series would go on to win a Pulitzer.