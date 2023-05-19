Whatever vicissitudes the Greens may be having internally, they’re doing God’s work taking Labor to task for the “$10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund”. As the slogathon over this proposal continues, it’s worth noting just how criminally inadequate and cynical it is.

It’s worth noting how it fails to address real housing needs, how desperately inadequate the coverage of it has been, and how far more complex the questions of our housing problems are, than is really being discussed. It’s also worth asking whether the Greens have managed to cut through in their opposition to this, or whether their wonkish side has got the better of them.

Let’s start with what the fund isn’t. It isn’t a $10 billion housing fund, in the sense that “fund” is being used about it. A lot of the terrible coverage hinges on the failure of the mainstream coverage to make this clear. The $10 billion is a capital sum socked away to provide income for housing.