ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold will temporarily step down from the role, as an inquiry into the handling of a case against former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann continues.

The ACT government executive has appointed Anthony Williamson SC, who was the deputy DPP, to act in the role of the territory’s top prosecutor until June 13.

An ACT government spokeswoman later said Mr Drumgold had asked to take leave.