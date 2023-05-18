Where’s our progress? In the past decade, Australia’s famous leadership on road deaths has fizzled out. It looks like we got down to about 1000 deaths a year and collectively said, well, that’s enough.

Note that this chart includes data for all of 2023. To obtain an annual figure, I tripled the deaths by the end of April. Hopefully we don’t get that high, but unfortunately it is likely to be a conservative projection as usually the first four months of the year have slightly fewer deaths than the next two four-month periods.

What’s going on? Why didn’t things improve much more in 2020 when half the country was in lockdown, and why is the line going up post-lockdown? What about all the new safety tech in modern cars — does it really help?