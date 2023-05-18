Consulting behemoth PwC is in hot water after it was found to have handed big tech companies confidential information detailing how the government planned to tax… big tech.

The leak first came to light two weeks ago when the Tax Practitioners Board released 144 pages of heavily redacted internal correspondence between 53 PwC partners and 14 of PwC’s honorary global clients.

Since then, CEO Tom Seymour has quit, other senior executives have resigned, a senior partner was banned from working in the industry, the firm sent in global senior leadership to start mopping up the Australian mess, an independent investigation was launched, and former prime minister Scott Morrison (never one to be left out) managed to write himself into the story.