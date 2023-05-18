Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has branded proposed reforms to the Privacy Act so extreme that platforms would consider charging users a subscription fee for their services if the changes outlined are adopted in full.

The proposed changes were detailed in a report released by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus in February, which made more than 100 recommendations including changes that would empower users to have their personal information erased by the firms that hold it, and allow Australians to sue for invasions of privacy.

Of the report’s 116 recommended reforms, Meta takes issue with 10 centred on an “overly broad” definition of targeting and personalised advertising. In its submission, Meta said the change would have drastic consequences for businesses.