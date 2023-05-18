Australian media has been accused of “hyperventilating” over US President Joe Biden’s cancelled Sydney trip, but the other Quad partners appear significantly less bothered by the snub.
Japan will still host Biden, Albanese and Modi for a G7 summit this week.
Foreign policy experts say the Quad agenda will not be affected by the change of plans — and for India, it may even be a boon.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.