According to a survey conducted for the Nine papers and reported yesterday, support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has dropped from 58% to 53% over the past month. It’s a boost for the two major No campaigns, which had consolidated a week earlier, though some of the shine might have been taken off by the revelation they had misidentified Millwarparra man Stewart Lingiari as land rights activist Vincent Lingiari’s grandson in their advertising.

Following on from our survey of the groups advocating a Yes vote, here is our rundown of some of the key figures opposing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Australians for Unity

Until their merger as Australians for Unity on May 11, the two main groups opposing a Voice (at least on the conservative side, more on that later) were Recognise a Better Way led by Nyunggai Warren Mundine, and Fair Australia, most prominently associated with opposition Indigenous Australians spokesperson Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.