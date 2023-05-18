Far-right protests against drag queen storytimes are spreading across Australia in an effort to “silence us and create fear within the community”.

Youth-friendly events featuring drag performers have become a fixation of far-right politics across the world. Right-wing figures and groups falsely accuse these performers of “grooming” or “indoctrinating” children by exposing them to sexually explicit content. These attacks are typically based in anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment as the drag art form, while not limited to LGBTQIA+ communities, subverts gender terms through costume, makeup and performance.

While protests over drag events for children go back to at least 2020 in Australia, the frequency and intensity has reached a fever pitch in the past six months. The anti-drag event cause has drawn support from mainstream politicians like Liberal Senator Alex Antic and United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet.