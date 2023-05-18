Biodiversity offsets are arguably one of the most damaging environmental policies in a smorgasbord of bad policies, according to the environmental community.

The theory goes that biodiversity impacted at an offset site will be compensated for by investment in biodiversity development at another location. For example, if an urban development involved disturbing and diminishing a recognised koala habitat, this damage could be offset in dollars by contributing to a complex government biodiversity scheme of funds and credits.

According to the NSW government blurb, the primary purpose of offsets is to facilitate growth in an environmentally sustainable manner. In the state, a new offset system known as the biodiversity conservation fund charge scheme has been put in place to determine the cost of meeting biodiversity offset obligations for proponents paying into the fund, which is administered by a biodiversity conservation trust. It aims to accurately predict the cost incurred in purchasing biodiversity credits from landholders.