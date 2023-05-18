Jock Webb writes: A pox on the monarchists and all their works (“Conservative media set their sights on the ABC’s coronation coverage”). I was born the year the late queen first visited here in 1954. I grew up swearing “I honour my God, I serve my country, I salute my queen” at age seven, and I had no real quarrel with old Betty Windsor. But Charles is not my king. I despise him and revile the so-called queen. When better to discuss such issues than during the pre-coronation action?

I also thought the ceremony laughable and palpably absurd in the costuming. The “Robe of the Estate”, for heaven’s sake. It sounds like Terry Pratchett’s satire at its best — the arcane ceremony of a secret brotherhood, not a head of state. And anything that David Flint and Eric Abetz hate is probably automatically a good thing.

Chris Lewis writes: Congratulations to the ABC for the enlightened coronation coverage. A stand-out performance. The record audience numbers who tuned in and stayed watching says it all.

Nick Smith writes: Speaking as a republican who appreciates and enjoys Stan Grant, I found his commentary utterly inappropriate for the occasion. I just wanted to know what was happening in London, given the historical nature of the event. The arguments he put forward were for another time and format.

Ben Gershon writes: As the coronation of the king of Australia is a constitutional act it was appropriate to discuss the alternative at the same time.

John Peel writes: When the ABC crossed to the BBC it was not a moment too soon. One more second of Stanislaus Grant and we would have needed to replace our TV screen.

Bill Wallace writes: I looked up the TV program for coverage of the coronation and turned to the ABC to watch the advertised proceedings. I was frustrated and angry that instead there was a program seemingly about the adverse impacts of the Crown on Indigenous peoples. This was not what I had tuned in for. I ended up on the 10 Network.

If the ABC had planned to run a program about the coronation’s impact on Indigenous peoples it should have been clearly designated. I am still quite angry over the deception.

Deb Campbell writes: For me the ABC coverage was “appropriately irreverent” in parts and not too “awfully respectful”. It was interesting, lively, challenging and accurate. All panellists had a say and ideas were exchanged civilly and with warmth and humour, I thought.

Interestingly, I was so bored by just hearing about the interminable ridiculous coverage (and cost to the ABC) of the queen’s funeral last year that I did not bother to watch the first two hours of the coronation. It was only after reading all the later faux outrage that I followed up and tried to watch on iView but could not — merely one- and two-minute snippets. Poor show ABC — cowardice, more dumbing down, or both?

Fortunately, the good bits were on the ABC YouTube channel, and were definitely worth watching: informative, relevant and interesting. Well done, ABC. Much improved on last year’s black-garbed nonsense.

Chris Leader writes: My comment is confined to the role at the ABC of Stan Grant. My preference for reporters on the ABC is that they report in a balanced way and focus on the subject. Grant seems to habitually treat his job as a platform for commentary on Indigenous matters regardless. I no longer give him any platform in my household.

Kate Chambers writes: I was born in the UK in 1948 and chose to travel overland slowly to arrive in Australia in 1975 and stay. I delight in the quandary the coronation presents to some expats — but I’m not one who’s confused. The Julia Baird/Jeremy Fernandez pre-coronation presentation was a delight, surprising and totally enjoyable. Stan Grant’s perspective is very relevant, and the inclusion of Craig Foster was a gem.

I’m not surprised by the vitriolic reaction from the appalling so-called national newspaper The Australian, and other conservative commentators. I make a point of reading the Oz in my Fremantle café in the mornings (I’d never buy it!) so I can keep up with the alternative political discourse. Some Oz columnists live for anything/everything they can smear the ABC with… heavens! Another view of the coronation! In my opinion it was creative, immediate and delightful.