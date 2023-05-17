On November 24 2022, the Senate resolved to establish a select committee to inquire into and report on the risk posed to Australia’s democracy by foreign interference through social media. Submissions from the public closed in February, and the committee will hand down its final report by early August.

The committee is chaired by Liberal Senator James Paterson, widely considered to be a “China hawk who has led the push for a crackdown on Chinese-owned apps”. But Paterson is not alone in thinking Chinese-owned apps should be banned. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Fergus Ryan, for instance, believes that banning WeChat should never be “taken off the table“.

WeChat is the predominant Chinese social media platform, both in China and for first-generation Mandarin-speaking Chinese migrant communities worldwide. This is not the first time there has been a threat to ban it.