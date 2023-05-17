The Victorian Greens, and the party nationally, is heading for either a new round of civil war or a wave of expulsions today as leadership awaits the results of recent elections to the state council.

The elections have been a staging ground for the continuing battle between one “gender” group arguing for a restriction on internal debate around trans, gender and identity issues, and another “debate” group arguing for a more pluralist framework in which different positions on the question of identity can be debated.

The “gender” group wants, and has recently got, the state party to commit completely to the total “gender affirmation” model — you is whatever you say you is — and to explicitly ban, and label as transphobic, any internal debate that questions whether categorisation by embodied sex (in state institutions such as hospitals or prisons, for example) should play a role in a more complex modelling of sex and gender in social life.