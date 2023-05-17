There has been a myopic focus on PwC Australia’s review of its culture and accountability that will be helmed by Ziggy Switkowski, a prominent company director and former chief executive with some serious governance experience.

Switkowski’s review follows PwC being scrutinised internally and externally for a tax leak scandal involving sharing confidential information with multinationals seeking to manage the amount of tax they kick into government coffers. You can only work to design a workaround that sidesteps anti-avoidance measures if you know what’s coming down the tunnel, so the involvement of former PwC partner Peter Collins in confidential government consultation was key.

Collins is no longer at the firm, and former chief executive officer Tom Seymour — head of the tax team at the time — will leave in September, the same month Switkowski’s deep-dive is supposed to be completed and delivered to the firm.