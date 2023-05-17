Bruce Lehrmann’s defence barrister has rejected a suggestion police aligned themselves with Lehrmann’s defence in the high-profile rape trial, despite conceding the preparation of an unusual police summary and analysis of the evidence assisted the defence in material ways.

When questioned under cross-examination on Tuesday, Steven Whybrow SC told the inquiry into the handling of Lehrmann’s case he hadn’t observed anything on the part of police to indicate antagonism towards the prosecution, instead suggesting the converse appeared to be true.

“My impression was the opposite,” Whybrow said. “I mean, my impression was that it was [ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold] who was hostile towards police.”