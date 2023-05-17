You have to have sympathy for Treasurer Jim Chalmers. According to the latest Essential Poll, fewer than a quarter of respondents think his federal budget will be good for them personally, just 26% think it will “help relieve cost-of-living pressures”, and only 29% think it will “keep debt under control”.

The latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index recorded a huge drop of 7.9%, half of which the survey attributed to the “disappointing” budget. All this despite Chalmers delivering the first budget surplus in 15 years while providing $14 billion in cost-of-living relief.

Australian voters are a tough crowd.