Peter Dutton’s modest proposal to further restrict gambling advertising on television during live sporting broadcasts was perhaps the most interesting policy the opposition leader offered in his debut budget reply speech last Thursday, even though it wasn’t strictly a budget item.

However, there is so much more a genuine gambling reformer could do than these baby steps, which only incrementally added to the failed “siren-to-siren” ban imposed by then-communications minister Mitch Fifield in 2017.

Gambling industry television advertising has almost doubled since the 2017 “reforms” and is still running at more than $300 million a year, largely because the likes of Dublin-based Sportsbet are fleecing $2 billion a year from its 1 million Australian customers.