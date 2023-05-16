Send lawyers, guns and money, the great Zevon sang, with a follow-up note as to why. In Australia these days, it appears to be just lawyers.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich is suing NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham for a nasty tweet, and has made separate complaints regarding vilification and using a carriage service to harass or offend. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi is suing One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson for a tweet, in which La Hanson suggested that Faruqi go back to the country from whence she emigrated if she believed Australia to be so hopelessly racist and colonialist, as she had expressed on Queen Elizabeth II’s demise.

Now the right is in on the act, with expelled Liberal MLC Moira Deeming launching a defamation suit against the leader of the party she’s trying to stay in, and a complaint from David Flint for Australians for Constitutional Monarchy about the ABC’s pre-coverage of the coronation of King Charles III, which featured a panel consisting of monarchists, republicans and sui generis Stan Grant, with the chat fairly heavily slanted to the anti-monarchist side.