Staff at the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) scrambled behind the scenes to undermine an attack by their colleague, human rights commissioner Lorraine Finlay, on the Voice to Parliament referendum proposal, internal documents reveal.

Emails and text messages obtained via a freedom of information request lay bare an internal divide between Finlay and the rest of the commission over one of the most prominent human rights debates in Australia.

On March 30, Finlay wrote an article in The Australian titled “Voting No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament doesn’t mean you reject human rights”. In it, the controversial Morrison government appointee and former Liberal Party member wrote that a statement published by the AHRC in support of the Voice did not reflect “there wasn’t a unanimous view within the commission itself”.