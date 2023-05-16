Telsa CEO Elon Musk has been subpoenaed in an investigation into JPMorgan Chase’s involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s activities.

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Epstein.

According to a Monday court filing in US District Court in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28. The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein. It did not provide further explanation for its interest in obtaining documents from Musk.