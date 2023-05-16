A sustained conservative media campaign against the ABC’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III has set the stage for Senate estimates hearings next week, after the broadcaster was forced to demure in the face of claims it breached editorial standards.

The campaign, led by monarchist criticism in the pages of The Australian, resulted in a report published on Monday alerting readers to an ombudsman investigation into the broadcaster’s coverage, after the ABC received complaints claiming it was in breach of editorial guidelines, in line with protocol.

Crikey understands the ABC is taking the complaints seriously, even if reports of an “informal review” conducted by news boss Justin Stevens and managing director David Anderson are overplayed. Internal feedback of the coverage remains largely positive, however, despite concessions made from some corners of the organisation that the timing of some themes discussed by the panel were poorly timed.