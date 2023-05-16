Trade Minister Don Farrell has finally travelled to Beijing to meet his counterpart, Wang Wentao. Yet people and companies wanting to do business in China are finding it increasingly difficult after a fresh crackdown by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Australian businesspeople returning from China are also being targeted under foreign interference laws, and Chinese tourists have complained about a struggle to get visas.

Farrell’s visit is the Albanese government’s latest effort to have Chinese sanctions lifted on Australian minerals, barley, wine, lobster and other agricultural products during the long years of the Morrison LNP government.