In the depths of the Great Depression in 1935, acting Commonwealth treasurer Richard Casey released a 19-page report about Australia’s “Vital Drift” in population structure.
What I find interesting about looking at historical reports like this is how economic debates have remained essentially unchanged despite nearly a century of experience.
Ageing is one of those fears that circulate endlessly in our collective conscience. It’s a concern that just feels right (like concerns about the federal debt).
