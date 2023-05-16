A leading ABC presenter has taken action in the Fair Work Commission seeking an order against her employer to stop bullying.

The action has been lodged on behalf of Nicole Chvastek, the high-profile presenter of Victoria’s Statewide Drive radio program for close to a decade. Mark Comito, managing partner of Melbourne employment lawyers Stal, said the action related to “a number of alleged incidents in the workplace”.

A case conference has been listed for Thursday this week.