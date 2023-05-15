Shares down, revenues sliding, subscriptions flattening: looks like the Murdochs need one of their famous rabbits-out-of-the-hat if they want to rescue a bit of cash out of News Corp and Fox.

That can only be bad news for legacy assets like Australia’s newspapers.

It’s been just over four years since the Murdochs’ 20th Century Fox sold its entertainment and broadcast assets to Disney. That’s a long time between drinks for a dealmaker like Rupert. With most of its legal cases being settled and problematic staff moved on, are the Murdochs getting ready to sell their media assets?