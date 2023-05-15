The mystery of who hosted Richard Marles to a round of golf at an exclusive US golf club before AUKUS talks last year has deepened as the defence minister’s office claims it has no record of the identity of his benefactor.

Marles’ office responded to an FOI request late last week by saying it had no documents which would identify the club member’s name.

The FOI request was lodged by transparency website Open Politics after Marles’ office had refused to say who hosted him before talks in Washington with UK and US officials on the terms of Australia’s engagement in the $368 billion nuclear submarine agreement.