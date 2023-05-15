The lawyer representing the Australian Federal Police (AFP) at the Sofronoff inquiry has lashed the ACT chief prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC for improperly raising an allegation of political conspiracy on the part of AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

Under questioning by Kate Richardson SC at Friday’s hearing, it was put to Drumgold that he had told the inquiry on the Wednesday that it was “possible, if not probable” pressure had been brought to bear on Kershaw by an unnamed former Morrison government minister to pervert the course of justice and ensure the rape allegation against Bruce Lehrmann in 2021 not proceed to trial.

Drumgold resisted that characterisation of his evidence, telling the inquiry he was merely responding to a question from counsel assisting with respect to the factors that compelled him to call for a public inquiry into the handling of the Lehrmann matter.