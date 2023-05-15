In his budget reply speech, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton twice warned that Australia’s population could grow by 1.5 million over the next five years, “the highest number in our country’s history and more than the population of Adelaide”.

It’s a scare campaign aimed at voters anxious about the housing market: where will all these people live? But given the Coalition’s record, Dutton’s divisive tactics are hypocritical and cynical. If Labor is going down the path to a Big Australia, then so was the previous government.

Dutton’s numbers are accurate. Net overseas migration (NOM) measures the overall increase (or decrease) in population resulting from long-term arrivals and departures and it will hit a record high of 400,000 this financial year.