The most unpleasant concert of my life involves swallowing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s sweat.

It was at Splendour in the Grass 2011, and I had been pressed against the front fence for almost five hours with my three friends, the daintiest of whom had flown from Perth to Woodfordia in Queensland to see her favourite band, Coldplay. (I was there for Pulp.)

Midway into a tribute to Amy Winehouse that had me wondering if I could bite off my tongue as a means of escape, Chris theatrically flicked his wrist and a globule of sweat singled me out, entering my mouth (agape from boredom) and hitting me square in the back of the throat.