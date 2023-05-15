The federal media watchdog will keep an eye on “problematic content” related to the Voice to Parliament referendum in a bid to help online platforms self-regulate.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) was awarded $7.9 million over four years in last week’s federal budget to develop powers to police misinformation online.

It would not elaborate on how the proposed powers would work, and refused to make any officials available for an interview with Crikey — insisting on sending written comments instead.