In Türkiye this weekend we’ll get closer to finding out the political life expectancy of its populist-authoritarian movement, one that emerged early this century as it wrapped majoritarian ethno-nationalism around a charismatic leader.

When public polling was stopped 10 days out from this Sunday’s vote, Türkiye’s 69-year-old president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was lagging behind Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the party of modern Türkiye’s founder Kemal Atatürk.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been boosted with an unlikely coalition of six opposition parties, from the nationalist İyi Parti (“Good Party”) to the left-liberal Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). Odd bedfellows can play to fears of chaos as a similarly diverse coalition last year found when it challenged authoritarian-populist Hungarian Prime Minister (and Tucker Carlson fan-favourite) Viktor Orbán.