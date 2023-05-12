Educators have welcomed the $40.4 million budget injection for schools in central Australia as “a start” but say it’s no match for “the most challenging” schooling circumstances in the country.

The money will be divvied up between 46 government and non-government schools, meaning each school is likely to get less than $1 million each.

“For context, it costs us $650k a year just to run our buses,” principal Gavin Morris of the community-controlled primary and secondary school Yipirinya told Crikey. “So while that’s a great chunk of money which is really welcome, ultimately it’s the cost of us running our buses for a year.”