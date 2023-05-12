As someone who has worked in the field, I couldn’t repeat the words that came into my head when I was first made aware of the detail of the Tax Practitioners Board decision on PwC Australia’s egregious breach of ethics, trust, and process. They’re not for polite company.

The local offices of global accounting behemoth PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC Australia, continue to be the centre of attention in media and political circles. As was recently revealed, a former partner of the firm, Peter Collins, had been banned by the board for leaking confidential information about tax avoidance laws to other partners and staff.

These plans involved new rules to stop multinationals from avoiding tax, and politicians such as Australian Greens Senator Barbara Pocock and Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill want to know who else was involved in promoting arrangements designed to circumvent these tax changes. A recent motherlode of partly redacted emails points to many other individuals being involved or at least kept in the loop.