News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson has called for compensation from tech companies using the media conglomerate’s intellectual property to train AI engines, after the company reported marginally lower revenue in the face of an “insipid” advertising market.

The Murdoch-controlled media company — which owns Dow Jones and HarperCollins, and is publisher of The Wall Street Journal, The Times in London, the New York Post and The Sun, as well as The Australian, Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun in Australia — reported on Friday morning a dip in revenue of 2% to US$2.45 billion.

On a call with investors, Thomson called on tech companies to remunerate News Corp wherever the company’s IP has been used to train AI; when the company’s content has been surfaced “in response to users’ AI queries”; and when its IP is monetised by other parties through AI engines.