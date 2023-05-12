Australia’s last Liberal state has been plunged into minority government after two MPs said they would quit the party over concerns related to a planned new AFL stadium in Hobart.

Bass MP Lara Alexander and Lyons MP John Tucker told reporters on Friday they were resigning from the Liberal Party because they disagreed with the way the state government had made decisions on the stadium and other infrastructure projects.

Both said they were concerned about the future debt awaiting Tasmania if the $715 million Macquarie Point Stadium went ahead as planned.