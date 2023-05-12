The chief prosecutor in the Bruce Lehrmann rape trial has told the Sofronoff inquiry into the case that he was possibly misconceived in his perception that political pressure had been brought to bear on investigating police, suggesting much of their conduct might better be read as a “skills deficit”.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC made the observations on Thursday after having had the benefit of reading the sworn statements of police officers tendered to the inquiry, but nevertheless maintained police were, in his view, strongly opposed to the case proceeding to prosecution from the outset.

He also did not retract evidence he had given regarding his perception of attempted political interference on the part of Brittany Higgins’ former employer Senator Linda Reynolds during the trial.