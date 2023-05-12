Anti-vaccine supporters of a woman denied a place on the heart transplant list over her unvaccinated status are fundraising to send her overseas for a transplant despite her quickly deteriorating health.

Vicki Derderian has been on life support since her heart failed in 2020. She claims her refusal to take a COVID-19 or flu vaccine meant she has been denied a place on the heart transplant list. Her high-profile case has become a cause célèbre of the anti-vaccine movement and has featured on mainstream media platforms such as the Today breakfast program and 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live.

Alfred Health has said that vaccination status is one factor in the decision about whether to list a patient for transplants. The Transplantation Society of Australia and New Zealand lists noncompliance with vaccination as an exclusion criteria.