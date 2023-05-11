Australia’s most prominent anti-vaccine group, Reignite Democracy Australia, is set to go bankrupt after a stream of hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations dried up, according to the organisation’s founder.
In a video posted on YouTube on Wednesday night, Monica Smit told followers that the organisation is running out of money and will cease offering services in two months unless there is a flood of donations or subscriptions.
“We’re going to go bankrupt and that’s going to affect me and that’s not really fair,” she said.
