Australia’s most prominent anti-vaccine group, Reignite Democracy Australia, is set to go bankrupt after a stream of hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations dried up, according to the organisation’s founder.

In a video posted on YouTube on Wednesday night, Monica Smit told followers that the organisation is running out of money and will cease offering services in two months unless there is a flood of donations or subscriptions.

“We’re going to go bankrupt and that’s going to affect me and that’s not really fair,” she said.