The chair of the public inquiry into the Lehrmann rape trial has lashed coverage by News Corp journalist Samantha Maiden, Channel 7’s Isabelle Mullen and Daily Mail Australia, among others, describing elements of their reporting as “prurient yellow journalism”.

Walter Sofronoff KC made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon during the course of hearing submissions on why he shouldn’t take the extraordinary step of closing the high-profile inquiry to the public.

His ire was aimed at reports by “reputable journalists” which he said had “cherrypicked” or otherwise misrepresented highly defamatory, scurrilous statements about Brittany Higgins contained in evidentiary documents that had been tendered to the inquiry but excluded from the trial for a range of reasons, not least their seriously low probative value.