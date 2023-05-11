The managing director of Guardian Australia, Dan Stinton, has abruptly resigned just one week after the publication celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The move was announced in an email from Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson to staff on Wednesday morning, saying Stinton had been offered a new role as CEO of an unnamed tech company.

Guardian Australia wouldn’t be drawn on the circumstances of Stinton’s departure, and declined to comment on who will take over his duties until the company can find a long-term replacement for the role.