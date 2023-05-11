The Albanese government’s first budget contains little to inspire Labor voters. The much-touted “cash splash” of $21 billion over four years amounts to about $4 a week for every Australian, not even enough for a cup of coffee at the prices we are paying now. The health and education sectors are going backward, while football stadiums and submarines get top billing.

Dismal though this picture is, a closer look at the budget papers makes things look even worse. Assuming the budget projections are realised, Labor’s first term will end with workers having gone backward on every front.

Real wages will be lower than when the government was elected. Although the budget projects an increase of about 1%, this will not be enough to offset the decline experienced in 2022-23. With profits growing strongly, the wage share of national income is likely to be at an all-time low.