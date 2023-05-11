It was just 12 months ago when Labor under Anthony Albanese was unexiled from opposition with vows to end the climate wars, dig up lithium, electrify everything, protect the koalas and assemble a new green manufacturing workforce to make Australia a global renewable superpower.

His government is certainly good at highlighting the challenges ahead. Climate change was framed in Tuesday’s budget as one of three significant “structural shifts” that will have a major bearing on the economy in coming years, but which will also offer Australia “major opportunities”.

However, the budget hardly delivered the ambitious climate agenda Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones teased us with last week — more a slow-burning one. Somewhat ironically, the federal budget’s surprise $4.2 billion surplus was mostly off the back of soaring climate-polluting commodity prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.