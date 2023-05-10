Several media outlets were criticised at the opening of day three of hearings in the Sofronoff inquiry for improperly reporting damaging and highly defamatory rumours about Brittany Higgins.

On Wednesday morning, Mark Tedeschi KC, who is representing chief prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC at the inquiry, told chair Walter Sofronoff KC an immediate non-publication order over the relevant material — which he described as “office scuttlebutt” — was necessary in light of the propensity of certain media outlets to misuse the material.

The material in question was attached to a police review report and contained references to rumours about Higgins’ alleged sexual activity, which was never admitted at trial.