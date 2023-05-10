One chapter of the book Catch-22 describes a hospitalised solider, catatonic and bandaged head to toe, connected to two jars — one dripping fluid in, the other collecting urine from another tube. The jars are diligently changed every nursing shift, but the soldier doesn’t get better, prompting another soldier to ask: why don’t they just connect the jars and cut out the middleman?

That is a fairly apt description of the current state of bulk-billing in Australia. Underfunding and an outdated system have conditioned doctors to prioritise revenue at the expense of quality care, the patient relegated to the role of middleman. However, the alternative to bulk-billing is gap fees, a budgetary four-letter word.

Bulk-billing is a shaky foundation to build a socialised health system on, since it relies on contractors and business owners being willing to accept reduced payment to provide a no-gap service to patients and individually prop up said health system.