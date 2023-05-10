The Albanese government wants you to believe this is its budget “for women”. It isn’t.

“Labor is backing Australian women with the most significant single-year investment in women’s equality in at least the last 40 years,” tweeted Minister for Finance and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher. “Because equality for women isn’t an add-on or a nice to have. It’s crucial for our prosperity.”

It’s true that this budget includes some significant gains for women — built on other significant gains delivered since the election. And yes, there were also some disappointments. More importantly, none of this means that the Albanese government’s budget “for women” in the truest sense won’t yet be delivered. But we’re not there yet.