On poverty and inequality, Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ budget has put a few coins in the cup of Australia’s most disadvantaged, but he left some crisp notes in his wallet.

After facing intense pressure to increase our woefully inadequate welfare payments, the government increased JobSeeker, the youth allowance, Austudy, the single-parenting payment, the youth disability support pension and other payments by $40 a fortnight. This will kick in from September 20, taking the single rate from $693.10 to $733.10.

This is a welcome change, and just the second permanent raise to JobSeeker in three decades — Scott Morrison raised it by $50 a fortnight in 2021. But it represents only a 5.7% increase, or $2.85 extra a day.