In a federal budget that was described by Treasurer Jim Chalmers as “considered” and “methodical”, there were few major surprises when it came to technology spending.

Beyond the headlines of $2 billion for a five-year overhaul of the public service’s digital capabilities, there were also big outlays on a few well-known digital projects. Another $429 million was set aside for a rejuvenation of the My Health Record platform and $135.4 million over the next year for myGov, which was left unfunded by the Coalition government.

Here are a few other tech items that have been sprinkled throughout the budget.