The ABC’s Patricia Karvelas, Jeremy Fernandez and David Speers will anchor the national broadcaster’s coverage of Labor’s second federal budget on Tuesday, with guest analysis on cost-of-living measures, NDIS funding and what’s in it for the Voice.

The panel will go to air shortly after Treasurer Jim Chalmers finishes his budget speech about 8pm, forming the centrepiece of the two-hour budget special, which producers hope will bring the package closer to Seven’s ratings dominance in October.

After Labor’s first budget, the Kerry Stokes-controlled network’s 6.30pm and 7pm news slots took first and second ratings spots with more than 840,000 viewers apiece.